More to come for reopened Dudley pub after successful first night back

Jake Hall (pictured with Diane Rogers) said the first night had been a great success. Photo: Ye Olde Foundry

It was the opening night for Ye Olde Foundry in Dudley under the stewardship of Jake Hall and Diane Rogers, who had taken over the pub in September and closed it for refurbishment works.

The famed rock pub has been part of the Dudley nightlife scene for years and the new owners, alongside Carl and Zoe Hodson, had redecorated the pub and added a new PA system, lighting and a stage at the back of the pub for live performances.

The stage area was busy for the gig by Link N Park. Photo: Ye Olde Foundry

The opening night of the new era saw the pub filled to its 180-person capacity throughout the evening after opening at 7pm, with those present enjoying a show by Linkin Park tribute band Link N Park.

Jake Hall said he has been really happy with the first night and said he was pleased to be able to help give it a new lease of life.

He said: "It was a brilliant first night and, to be honest, we were overwhelmed by the number of people who came in, but as soon as we opened the doors until 2.30am, it was packed.

"This place has been crying out for a refurb for many years now and we've taken the time to refurbish the back room to make it feel more like a venue, with an emphasis on the band as we feel we can get bigger bands in here as we have a bigger stage and lighting rig.

"We reached our capacity at around midnight and so security had to stop people coming in unless people left, so there was a bit of a queue outside, but people were patient and we got some great feedback."

Mr Hall said the idea was to start putting on more events and more banks, such as pop punk and heavy metal, as well as tribute bands, but also have the original bands which played at the pub.

The beers were ready to be drunk on the opening night. Photo: Ye Olde Foundry

He spoke about his own history with the pub and said being able to take it over was something he'd always thought about doing as he had his own ideas about how to run it.

He said: "I've drunk in here for a while and I worked here for about eight years under the previous owners, so it's always been in the back of my mind about running it.

"I always felt it was a bit untapped and there was potential there, with an emphasis mainly on the bands and as a night time bar.

"We'll obviously be doing the Saturday night events, but we also plan to roll out a food menu next month, with pub grub like burgers and fries, plus things like what rock stars eat.