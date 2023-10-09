Dudley residents can now sign up for extra winter green waste collections

Dudley services can now sign up for additional green waste collections

Dudley Council has said people in the borough can pay £30 to benefit from six extra collections to take place between November and March.

For those who choose to opt in to the paid-for service, collections will start after the usual, free, fortnightly pick-ups – which run from spring to autumn – finish.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Winter is just around the corner now, and we are delighted to again be able to offer residents this extended opportunity to secure six additional fortnightly collections throughout winter.

"They will suit residents who enjoy gardening throughout the year, providing them with a convenient way to dispose of their garden waste.

"As previously stated, we will continue to provide our free 32-week collection service irrespective of whether people opt in for these extra collections or not."

Residents who have an additional brown-lidded garden bin can also sign up for the extra pick-ups.