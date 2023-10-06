Sir Lenny Henry releases new adventure for Boy with Wings

Sir Lenny Henry has written another chapter in the life of the Boy with Wings

Sir Lenny Henry has released the third chapter of the Boy with Wings series called "The Boy with Wings: Clash of the Superkids", which takes the main character Tunde Wilkinson to a new test facility to see how super he is.

The series has seen Tunde score the winning goal in a football match and not come down as he had grown his wings, then fought off a robot which had invaded his school.

In the new book, which was released on Thursday, Tunde meets the mysterious Professor Shapiro from Boston and undergoes tests alongside other super kids, but discovers that Professor Shapiro isn't who she claims to be.

The new book tells the story of Tunde as he joins a top-secret testing facility called The Complex

It all culminates in a huge battle in London and Tunde becomes a leader and helps the other kids to overcome problems and win the day.

The main character in The Boy With Wings, Tunde, was someone Sir Lenny said was very much like himself when he was 12, with a wonky nose and curly hair and being bullied at school, and said it was a character who could inspire youngsters.

He said: “He overcomes the bullies and gets a gang of friends around him and suddenly realises he’s got superpowers and can actually do something and contribute, and it’s all about a kid overcoming stuff.

“I think we’ve all, as kids, had to overcome things and I think that if the books we read can help us navigate that stuff, then that’s good.”