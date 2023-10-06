Highways crews tackle potholes on Dudley roads after hundreds of defects reported in three months

Councillor Damian Corfield pictured with highways operative Craig Reid

Dudley Council has said reports of potholes from the public has more than tripled after snow and ice earlier in the year caused significant damage to the boroughs highways.

A total of 624 reports have been made to the local authority between June and August, with around 6,240 square metres of repairs completed since the start of the year.

Highways crews have changed the way they tackle potholes so repairs last longer, with a hope that this could increase the lifespan by as much as 10 years.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment services, said it is a "priority" to tackle potholes in the borough.

He continued: "Potholes and highways defects are a continuous battle but I have made it clear that I want this to be a priority.

"Many other councils face similar issues with road surfaces and we are all having to make lots of repairs.

"We will continue to target this issue, particularly in areas where we know have a specific need and do all we can to make sure our roads are in the best condition they can be for everyone.

"As someone who has worked on the roads myself for more than 30 years, I know the importance of tackling this issue."