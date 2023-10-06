Community police officer left seriously injured after being hit by car on busy road

The PCSO was struck by a car and left with minor injuries on Brettell Lane in Brierley Hill

An area on Brettell Lane between Delph Road and Bull Street was closed for several hours on Thursday after the female Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was hit at around 5.30pm.

The officer, who was on duty at the time, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with what were described as potentially serious injuries, but it has been confirmed by the force that she is now recovering at home.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke to officers, while the car remained at the scene underneath the cordon.

The latest incident has sparked concern from residents who described the road, which links Brierley Hill and Amblecote, as "dangerous".

Leigh Williams, who lives near where the collision occurred, said he had complained to the council previously about the road, but said he felt no real action had been taken.

He said: "We have complained several times to the council.

"It was them who said they couldn't put speed bumps down. This is apparently because it is a main road.

"They put traffic calming measures in place, which was a couple of signs, a slight layout change of the road where it joins Delph road, and they put a slight extension to the pavement by Goldencross to try and stop people speeding out of there.

"The crossing has always been there. The traffic calming did absolutely nothing as it's how fast people speed up and down which is the issue.

"As for the pelican crossing and the zebra crossing further down the road, these are also dangerous as not all drivers stop

"It's almost like the council are more concerned about it being a main road than the lives of people."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "One of our PCSOs suffered minor injuries in a collision involving a car on Brettell Lane just before 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

"She was on duty when the collision was happened and was taken to hospital.

"She is now recovering at home.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was spoken to by officers."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Brettell Lane at 5.28pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

"She was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital."