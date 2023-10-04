Concern as vulnerable Dudley residents face charge of £250 for lifeline emergency Telecare service

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Thousands of the most vulnerable pensioners in Dudley will now face charges of £250-a-year for their life-saving emergency Telecare service.

Dudley Council house
Dudley Council house

Dudley Council will began charging its tenants £21.50 a month to raise the alarm if they fall over, injure themselves or are lying on the floor desperately in need of help. This fee will be reduced by half until April, bosses said.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

