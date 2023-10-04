Showcase Cinema in Dudley is one of many in the chain putting on a month of scary film classics

Showcase Cinema in Dudley will screen a series of Halloween horrors over the coming weeks in celebration of the spooky season as part of a national promotion by the cinema chain.

Cinema-goers will be among the first in line to see some all-new releases like Saw X, as well as It Lives Inside and Five Nights at Freddy’s, which are also due to be released in the lead-up to Halloween.

Film fanatics will also get the chance to see a classic return to the big screen, with The Exorcist being re-released in celebration of its 50th anniversary, and to coincide with the sequel The Exorcist: Believer, due to be released next Friday.

Showcase Cinemas is offering Insider members who are brave enough to endure any two or more of these screenings until Friday, November 10 the chance to receive an extra £5 Insider rewards to use on a future visit.

Jon Dixon, UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “There is no better place to watch a horror film than in the comfort of the cinema.

"There are some iconic sequels and new releases coming out in the next few weeks and we wanted to trick-treat our members to an extra reward after they enjoy their chosen big screen frights.

“We’ll be offering any Insider members who watch two or more horror releases an extra £5 in rewards.

"We have an amazing line-up all the way up to Halloween weekend and beyond, so there’s something for all thriller fanatics to enjoy.”