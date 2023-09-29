Man's fastest best friends enjoy walk in the park

Home Run Hounds put on one event at Himley Hall

Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton and Greyhound Trust Dudley partnered together on Saturday, September 23 at Baggeridge Country Park, with families bringing along their retired racers for the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

A successful event saw 121 hounds and their owners enjoy the festivities, with the dogs being treated to lots of sausages afterwards.

Home Run Hounds, meanwhile, held a similar event nearby at Himley Hill on Sunday, September 24 and added 43 hounds to the count, which ended up surpassing 11,000 with 458 walks taking place across 36 countries.

Greyhound Trust Wolverhampton volunteer Carole Appleby organised the Baggeridge event and said: “I’ve been a volunteer for 16 years now and have always loved organising walks as it gives you such a buzz seeing so many greyhounds come together.

There were dozens of dogs at the event at Baggeridge Country Park

“We had 121 greyhounds and their families come along and they had a choice of two different walks, one being one-and-a-quarter miles and the other two-and-a-quarter miles.

"And of course, the hounds enjoyed their usual sausages once the walk was finished.

“There were lots of happy hounds and lots of happy people, with the most important thing being to raise awareness because greyhounds are such amazing pets.

"A big thank-you to all who took part, especially everyone from Greyhound Trust Dudley for helping to make it such a great day.

“We’re holding more walks in the coming months and if anyone would like to come with their hounds, we’d love for them to get in touch.”

Claire Butler from Home Run Hounds added on the Himley event: “We were proud to add more than 40 hounds to the total count and I’m delighted to say we received two homing enquiries and a foster placement as a result.

“With two thirds of a racing greyhound’s life spent in retirement, it’s essential we find them the best possible home every time.