Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands surgeon’s stunning art collection goes under hammer in Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterDudleyWhat's OnPublished: Last Updated:

A collection comprising more than 350 paintings, prints and sculptures which belonged to a late West Midlands vascular surgeon will be put up for sale at a leading Shropshire fine art auction house.

Thomas Edwin Mostyn (1864-1930) An Italian Garden, which carries an estimate of £700-£1,000.
Thomas Edwin Mostyn (1864-1930) An Italian Garden, which carries an estimate of £700-£1,000.

The collection of Magdi Latif Obeid will be sold over two timed, online auctions from September 29 to October 17 and as part of a modern and contemporary art auction running from October 13-31.

The auctions will includes works by artists including Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe, Willem Sternberg de Beer, Hercules Brabazon Brabazon, George Clare, William Leighton Leitch, John Henry Henshall and Frank Wooton.

Magdi Latif Obeid

Mr Obeid , who passed away in 2021, was a distinguished consultant general and surgeon from the West Midlands whose passion for art led him to compile a significant collection which he began in the 1980s.

His deep appreciation for British 19th and 20th century art saw his collection grow and he contributed works to a number of exhibitions at institutions such as the Barber Institute of Fine Art and the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Mr Obeid had a particular interest in artists from the West Midlands, the Newlyn School and was also a keen collector of contemporary art, especially from exhibitions at the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists.

Having been raised in the Coptic Church he also acquired an interesting array of religious artworks and stained glass window designs.

Willem Sternberg de Beer (b.1941) The High and Mighty, which carries an estimate of £600-£800.

“The scale and diversity of the collection exemplifies Mr Obeid’s profound love of art, which defined his collecting journey,” said Abigail Molenaar, art specialist at Halls Fine Art.

“It is always such a pleasure to handle a collection like this, one that has been put together from a sheer love of art and of collecting.

“Mr Obeid was a person who bought what he liked, sought out artists that he admired and brought together a really diverse and impressive collection.”

Muirhead Bone (Scottish 1867-1953) Seises Dancing at the Altar, Seville Cathedral, which carries an estimate of £500-£700.

Mr Obeid was born in Khartoum, to Egyptian parents, and spent most of his career working in the West Midlands, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth and Dudley Road Hospitals, becoming a prominent specialist vascular surgeon.

Throughout his career, he made substantial contributions to the medical field, including serving on the intercollegiate board of examiners for general surgery and the council for the Association of Surgeons in Britain and Northern Ireland.

Interested buyers can view the collection at Halls Fine Art on the October 12 and 13. For further information, email Abigail Molenaar at fineart@hallsgb.com or call 01743 450 700.

What's On
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News