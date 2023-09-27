West Midlands surgeon’s stunning art collection goes under hammer in Shrewsbury

Thomas Edwin Mostyn (1864-1930) An Italian Garden, which carries an estimate of £700-£1,000.

The collection of Magdi Latif Obeid will be sold over two timed, online auctions from September 29 to October 17 and as part of a modern and contemporary art auction running from October 13-31.

The auctions will includes works by artists including Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe, Willem Sternberg de Beer, Hercules Brabazon Brabazon, George Clare, William Leighton Leitch, John Henry Henshall and Frank Wooton.

Magdi Latif Obeid

Mr Obeid , who passed away in 2021, was a distinguished consultant general and surgeon from the West Midlands whose passion for art led him to compile a significant collection which he began in the 1980s.

His deep appreciation for British 19th and 20th century art saw his collection grow and he contributed works to a number of exhibitions at institutions such as the Barber Institute of Fine Art and the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Mr Obeid had a particular interest in artists from the West Midlands, the Newlyn School and was also a keen collector of contemporary art, especially from exhibitions at the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists.

Having been raised in the Coptic Church he also acquired an interesting array of religious artworks and stained glass window designs.

Willem Sternberg de Beer (b.1941) The High and Mighty, which carries an estimate of £600-£800.

“The scale and diversity of the collection exemplifies Mr Obeid’s profound love of art, which defined his collecting journey,” said Abigail Molenaar, art specialist at Halls Fine Art.

“It is always such a pleasure to handle a collection like this, one that has been put together from a sheer love of art and of collecting.

“Mr Obeid was a person who bought what he liked, sought out artists that he admired and brought together a really diverse and impressive collection.”

Muirhead Bone (Scottish 1867-1953) Seises Dancing at the Altar, Seville Cathedral, which carries an estimate of £500-£700.

Mr Obeid was born in Khartoum, to Egyptian parents, and spent most of his career working in the West Midlands, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth and Dudley Road Hospitals, becoming a prominent specialist vascular surgeon.

Throughout his career, he made substantial contributions to the medical field, including serving on the intercollegiate board of examiners for general surgery and the council for the Association of Surgeons in Britain and Northern Ireland.