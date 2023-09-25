Winter warmth cash paid to almost 250,000 seniors in region, new figures show

By Deborah Hardiman

New figures show almost 250,000 pensioners across Staffordshire and the Black Country were given a helping hand to heat their homes during last winter.

With the cold months approaching charities claim aid promised by the Government is inadequate and they are calling for more "targeted energy bill support to protect households".

