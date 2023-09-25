Dudley jobs and skills fair gets M&S line-up boost

Mike Wood MP at a previous job fair

Dudley South Jobs and Skills Fair organised by MP Mike Wood is taking place at the Merry Hill shopping centre this Friday.

The latest businesses to get on board include M&S, JD sports, new restaurant Ask Italian which is due to open soon, while representatives from Google Digital Garage will be giving advice.

Others due to offer job and training include Lloyds Bank, West Midlands Police, the NHS, Dudley Council, McDonald's and the Army.

Mr Wood says: “Hosting my annual Jobs & Skills Fair is always a highlight of the calendar for me because we know how much of a difference meaningful employment can make to a person’s life.

“There are a wide range of employers attending, as well as all of the local colleges and lots of other training providers – so I really do hope anyone looking for a new challenge will be able to make it on the day to find out more.”

The free event will be held in the amphitheatre space outside M&Son the Lower Mall inside the Merry Hill centre from11am-3pm.