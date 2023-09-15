New leader of Dudley Labour Group is announced

Councillor Pete Lowe

Councillor Lowe represents Lye and Stourbridge North and was formerly leader of Dudley Council.

He has now stepped into the role of the local Labour group leader once more.

A ballot was held among Labour councillors at Dudley Council House on Thursday.

It comes after an announcement by Councillor Qadar Zada that he would be stepping down as leader.

He will continue to serve his constituents as a councillor for the Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews ward.

Councillor Lowe said: "It is my mission to gain the trust of the people of our proud borough and build a revitalised community that both celebrates our proud history whilst promotes a positive future, inclusive for all."

He said that when he had led Dudley Council previously, he championed the use of the Black Country flag and the annual celebration of the region on July 14.

"I am leading a team that will build on this record and shine a light on our heritage," he added.