Houses set for brownfield site in Lower Gornal refused for a 'mountain of reasons'

MP Marco Longhi has said that the Dudley Council's Planning Committee's decision to refuse a set of newly built houses on a stretch of green belt land in Lower Gornal "is the right decision".
A planning application for 14 new homes on a strip of green belt land has been unanimously refused by planning committee members.
