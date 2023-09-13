Charity could benefit from new summer house thanks to kind donation

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished:

A charity could benefit from a new summer house thanks to a donation by former Goodyear workers.

Inside the summer house
Inside the summer house

Kind-hearted members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund would like to give the building away to a charity which can make use of it.

The dimensions of the summer house are 7.5m x 5m x 2.4m.

Inside the summer house

Delivery costs will be covered.

Interested charities can contact Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, at cyrilbarrett@btinternet.com

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Staffordshire
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News