Charity could benefit from new summer house thanks to kind donation

A charity could benefit from a new summer house thanks to a donation by former Goodyear workers.
Kind-hearted members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund would like to give the building away to a charity which can make use of it.
The dimensions of the summer house are 7.5m x 5m x 2.4m.
Delivery costs will be covered.
Interested charities can contact Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, at cyrilbarrett@btinternet.com