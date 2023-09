More than 20 hectares of forest, open land and water in the Black Country developed upon over three years

More than 20 hectares of forest, open land and water in the Black Country had been developed upon in the three years to March 2022, new figures show.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove The developments – which include homes, industrial buildings, transport and utility sites among other uses – have been built on areas such as grassland, forests and waterways, including lakes, canals and reservoirs.