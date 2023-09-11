Pet-lovers walk in memory of their lost four-legged friends

The Dignipets Memorial Walk was held at Baggeridge Country Park, off Wodehouse Lane, on Sunday morning. Pet owners walked their dogs and remembered the lost ones with poignant and heartfelt pictures and messages.

It was organised by Dignipets which has branches in Stourbridge and Dudley and is a mobile veterinary service specialising in hospice and end-of-life care.

They provide home visits across the region for pets with a chronic or life-limiting illness that benefit from veterinary support in their own home, as well as seven-days-a-week end-of-life visits.

The practice has organised a memorial walk for pet owners that have needed Dignipets previously or for anyone who just wants to take time to pay tribute to their past pets.

Merel Taal, veterinary surgeon at Dignipets, can be reached on 07508 319948.