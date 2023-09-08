Dudley Zoo & Castle ready to celebrate heritage with discounted tickets as part of festival

Dudley Zoo is offering 25 per cent off tickets over the second weekend of the Heritage Open Days. Photo: Dudley Zoo and Castle

Dudley Zoo and Castle will be providing 25 per cent off all full-priced pre-booked tickets on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 as part of the Heritage Open Days.

It means that visitors to the zoo and castle will be able to take in the history of the zoo, which is based on the grounds of the 11th century castle, and see more than 200 animal species.

A spokesman for Dudley Zoo and Castle said: "To coincide with Heritage Open Days, we’re offering discounted entry to Dudley Zoo and Castle next weekend.

"Throughout Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, visitors can get 25 per cent off all full-priced pre-booked tickets from our website.

"Come and find out more about the history of DZC, created 86 years-ago in the vast grounds of the 11th century Dudley Castle, where the world’s largest single collection of Modernist Tecton architecture shape the site.

"Today, we’re home to more than 200 animal species, from the tiniest leaf cutter ants to the majestic Bornean orangutan."