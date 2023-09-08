Council announces changes to how local heritage assets will be evaluated following Crooked House fallout

In the first full council meeting since the fire, Roger Lees, the leader of the council, told councillors “August is normally a quiet month, this month of August was certainly not.”
Following the fallout from the fire which ripped through the Crooked House last month, South Staffordshire District Council has announced changes to how local heritage assets will be evaluated in the future.
