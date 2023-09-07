Third man arrested after blaze gutted Crooked House

Staffordshire Police said its officers had been trawling through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information since the fire at the site in Himley on August 5.
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson following the blaze which gutted the Crooked House pub.
