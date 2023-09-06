Gornal football match raises money for charity in memory of Steven

A charity football game held in Gornal in memory of a long-standing player, coach and manager raised nearly £1,000.

Sedgley Bulls Head and Lower Gornal Youth Club line up at Garden Walk
Steven Parsonage, aged 65, died of prostate cancer in 2021 and was involved in the Black Country football scene all his life.

The game between two of his former sides, Lower Gornal Sports and the Bulls Head Sedgley was held at the Garden Walk stadium on Sunday and raised £989.

Friend and colleague John Mills captained the Bulls Head with friends and former teammates Alex Parsonage and Andy Parsons managing Sports - the Bulls Head won the game 7-6.

John said: "It was a good turnout again for the game considering it was fairly hastily arranged and it was the second year running it had been held. Steve loved his football and served quite a few teams in the area as a player, coach and manager.

"It was great to raise a decent amount of money in his memory and for a worthy charity. We will hold the game for one final time next year."

