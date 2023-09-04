Appeal to find Dudley woman missing after travelling to Blackpool

By Isabelle ParkinDudleyPublished:

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help in finding a woman from Dudley who has gone missing after travelling to Blackpool.

Police have issued an image of Kelly to help in the appeal
Police have issued an image of Kelly to help in the appeal

Lancashire Police said Kelly, who is 43-years-old, travelled to Blackpool on Saturday but has not been seen since.

Kelly is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and mousey-brown hair.

People with information about her whereabouts have been asked to call 101 quoting number 1240 of September 3.

For immediate sightings, call 999

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News