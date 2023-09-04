Appeal to find Dudley woman missing after travelling to Blackpool

Have you seen #missing Kelly Poole?

Kelly, 43, is missing from Dudley but travelled to Blackpool on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Kelly is 5ft 5, with blue eyes and mousey brown hair.

Info? 📞 101. Quote log 1240 of September 3, 2023. For immediate sightings 📞 999. pic.twitter.com/xgJ3SRsJFp