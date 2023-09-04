Appeal to find Dudley woman missing after travelling to Blackpool

Lancashire Police said Kelly, who is 43-years-old, travelled to Blackpool on Saturday but has not been seen since.
Kelly is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and mousey-brown hair.
People with information about her whereabouts have been asked to call 101 quoting number 1240 of September 3.
For immediate sightings, call 999
Have you seen #missing Kelly Poole?
