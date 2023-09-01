Black Country Living Museum's popular chip shop ready to reopen a week after fire

The fire at Hobbs and Sons has seen the shop closed for a week while repairs took place

Black Country Living Museum have confirmed that Hobbs' and Sons Fish and Chip Shop is reopening just over a week after a fire which left the shop damaged and closed for safety purposes.

The fire broke out on August 24 in one of the fryers, with West Midland Fire Service responding quickly to tackle the blaze and stop the fire from getting out of control.

The shop suffered minor damage in the fire, which was identified as a minor fault, and was closed to the public, with the Village Fried Fish Shop the only place to get the traditional fish and chips made famous at the museum.

Now, after a week of closure, the museum has confirmed the shop will be back open for business and will be serving from 11am.

A spokesman for Black Country Living Museum posted on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the reopening of the shop.

The post read: "It’s Fryday. Wim ‘av sum good news: Hobbs’ and Sons Fish & Chip Shop is back open for business and will be serving from 11am.

"Our fish is floured and our chips are ready to be fried."