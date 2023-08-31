Himley Bonfire tickets on sale tomorrow - people urged to book quick after previous sell outs

Himley Park's bonfire night is back with a bang

Tickets go on sale for Himley Bonfire on Friday, with people being warned to get their tickets as soon as possible following a sell-out two years.

The popular event, which is organised by Dudley council, regularly attracts more than 20,000 people and is back with a bang on Saturday, November 4.

As well as the bonfire, visitors can admire a stunning 30-minute firework display in time to music, with the theme "A Night At The Movies".

The event will also include a giant funfair, street entertainment performances, a night market and world cuisines.

The event attracted 22,000 people last year

Councillor Phil Atkins, cabinet member for corporate strategy, said: "We know thousands of families from across the region are eagerly awaiting our wonderful bonfire and fireworks event.

"Himley Bonfire is always a huge draw and the last two year's events have sold out fast, so I would urge people to grab their tickets on Friday to avoid disappointment."

Tickets will be available from Friday, September 1, where there will also be VIP and premium tickets available.

This year, for the first time, there will be 50 tickets offering "dinner and fireworks", where ticket-holders will be treated to fizz and canapes on arrival, a two-course dinner and coffee in the swimming pool room and the chance to enjoy the fireworks on the terrace.

A free bus service will run from selected locations in the borough, with more details to be published soon.

People wishing to park on site at Himley will need to pre-book rather than paying cash on the day.

The event is being run in association with Whittaker Bros Ltd, and is sponsored by Merry Hill, K2 Security, Dudley Connect, Pegasus and Heart, whose presenters Ed and Gemma will be hosting at the event.