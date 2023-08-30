Kennel fire that killed 11 dogs started accidentally

Bluerose Dog Park in Dudley

Investigating officers announced that the blaze that killed 11 dogs at Bluerose Dog Park, on The Holloway, Swindon, was caused by an accidental electrical fault.

The dogs, which are now confirmed to have all belonged to the same owner, were sadly trapped in the building at the time, succumbing to fumes before being consumed by the fire.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the cause of a fire at a private dog kennel in Swindon can now confirm the cause was accidental.

"In the early hours of Saturday, we were called to an address on The Holloway following reports of an ongoing fire. Our colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and worked to extinguish the blaze by 4.45am."

Staff at the park announced that they had tried to save the animals that were trapped inside the building at the time, saving four of the dogs despite getting injured themselves.

Staffordshire Police continued: "Sadly, 11 pet dogs, who belonged to the same owner, died in the fire. We launched a joint investigation into the cause and later determined that the fire was caused accidentally, as a result of an electrical fire within the building.

"We understand the sadness felt as a result of this tragic incident locally and we would like to reiterate that there were no suspicious circumstances which led to the fire."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Cannock and Wombourne were sent to the address shortly before 12.35am on Saturday to douse the fire, utilising four hose jets.

The owners of the dog park announced the incident on Facebook, saying: "Most of you know we had a devastating fire in the early hours of Saturday morning with 11 of our beloved dogs sadly losing their lives.

"We are absolutely devastated. The dogs were not locked in and had large runs on the outside, the ones that were out, Deborah and myself managed to get out, four in total whilst getting injured ourselves."

The owners themselves were injured in the blaze while trying to save the dogs, with the owner saying he and the rest of the staff were "devastated."