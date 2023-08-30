Enjoy the 1950s at an evening of music, dancing and vintage shopping

The event will be a celebration of 1950s culture and cars, such as the Frisky. Photo: Black Country Museum

Black Country Living Museum will be hosting ‘Rockin’ and Rollin’: A 1950s Evening’ on Saturday, September 9, as part of its celebration of the social and cultural revolution of the decade.

There will be live music from a range of artists and a chance to join in the different dances of the era, including the Lindy Hop.

Alongside this will be a vintage market with a range of clothing from the decade and a chance to get a haircut and wash from Laurie Thomas Hairdressers, one of the new attractions on the 1940s to 1960s high street.

A spokeswoman for Black Country Living Museum said: "From the austerity of the years following WWII to the end of a decade where “we’d never had it so good”, you’ll be sure to experience the essence of an era marked by culture, vibrancy and change.

"Groove the night away to Whiskey Jean & The Chasers and the sultry tones of Aisha Khan and the Rajahs, tap your feet to the rock n roll beat of Junco Shakers, and enjoy a whole host of other acts ready to transport you back to a decade of unforgettable music.

"Join the incredible Flaming Feathers as they showcase iconic dance routines of the era and have a go yourself at replicating the Lindy Hop style of the Swing Era as they fill the street with their 1950s moves.

"Explore the rise of youth culture among the working classes with Teddy Boys and Girls and find out more about their link with rock n roll and the Edwardian Dandies. What did the Black Country make of this fashion revolution? Find out on the night!

"Dressing the part? Finish off your look with a trip to Laurie Thomas Hairdressers on the Museum’s new 1940s-60s high street to feel like one of the stars of the day or complete your outfit with a few accessories from the vintage market.

"With food, drinks and entertainment to transport you back to an era of excitement, get ready to hear, see, taste and smell all that the 1950s had to offer in the Black Country and beyond."