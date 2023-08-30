Dudley Council's Labour leader to step down, but will remain as serving councillor

Councillor Qadar Zada has announced that he is stepping down as leader of Dudley Council's Labour group.

The Dudley councillor, who entered the world of politics as a teenager and became Dudley Council's first ever leader of colour, said he had made the choice in order to spend more time with his family.

Commenting on the announcement, Qadar Zada said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to be leader of Dudley Labour Group. At the outset, I outlined my vision to lead a campaigning and community-led party, one relevant to the needs of our communities the people of Dudley.

"Labour won the recent St James by-election, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

"Thursday’s election results show that this approach is working, and that Dudley Labour Party continues to gain the trust of our communities.

"I started in politics as a teenager, and came to be one of the youngest members on the council, I have served in the cabinet in a number of roles and eventually became the leader of the group and the council's first ever leader of colour.

"Achievements unheard of for someone who was born and bred from one of the most deprived wards in the borough.

"Whilst I have loved every minute of serving our community, it is entirely fair to say that doing so whilst holding down a challenging full-time job has not always been easy and it has been at the expense of taking time away from loved ones to do something I love.

"As my next professional chapter will take me away for longer periods, I can no longer stretch the patience of those who I love and neither do I want to compromise on the quality of leadership I provide.

"On that basis I’ve taken the decision to stand down as group leader. For the time being this is for the benefit of myself, my family and the residents I represent.

"I look forward to returning to frontline politics when my personal circumstances allow.

"I admire deeply my Labour group colleagues who have worked with me so hard to gain the trust of our residents and I look forward to working with the new leader as we continue this journey and will continue to serve my local community with the same dedication."

Last month, Zada brought forward a motion to oust Patrick Harley as leader of the council, after allegations of misogyny within the council.

However, Zada's motion failed, with 27 councillors voting in favour of removing Harley while 38 voted against the motion.

Harley said he was "humbled" that the motion to depose him was defeated following almost unanimous support from the Conservative party.