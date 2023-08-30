Charity football match to raise money in memory of much-missed manager

Marie Curie shop

Steven Parsonage, aged 65, died of prostate cancer in 2021 and was involved in the Black Country football scene all his life.

Friend and former team-mate and colleague John Mills is organising the game between two of his former sides, Lower Gornal Sports and the Bulls Head in Sedgley.

John is captaining the Bulls Head with friends and former team mates Alex Parsonage and Andy Parsons managing Lower Gornal Sports. The sides are just two of the teams Steven had been associated with.

Last year they raised around £3,000 for the Marie Curie cancer care charity and hope to do the same this time, with a raffle planned on the day.

Steven's widow and daughter Cassie and Callie will also be present.

John said: "Steven was a great bloke who loved his football so it was fitting to arrange a game in his memory last year which was a great occasion and raised a lot of money for charity.

"The teams have changed a little bit this time as some people last year struggled a bit, shall we say, so we have mixed it up a bit - but the important thing is it will be great fun and we will raise money in memory of our friend and fellow team-mate."