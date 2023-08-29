Tributes paid to 'dedicated and talented' dentist who tragically died after falling 130ft from Scottish mountain

Nathan Turner

The 66-year-old man, who has been named locally as Nathan Turner, was on the Carn Mor Dearg Arete in Scotland when the tragedy happened on Sunday.

The Daily Record reported that the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team sent 10 members after being called out around noon but the cloud conditions improved enough to allow a coastguard helicopter to retrieve the man’s body and his fellow walkers.

Iain Murray, leader of Lochaber MRT, said he fell "a considerable distance in a very steep place".

He added: "I believe he had two of his sons with him and so this is particularly tragic event for them.”

Tributes have since flooded in for the dentist, who was a former pupil at Regis School, Tettenhall, and studied dental surgery at the University of Liverpool.

He worked at Clent Dental Care, in Hagley, which said the dental clinic would be closed today as a mark of respect.

A message posted by the dental practice on Facebook said: "It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you of the recent passing of Dr Nathan Turner.

"He was loved very much by his patients and thoroughly enjoyed his work.

"Please bear with us as we contact each patient individually who has pending treatment plans with Dr Turner."

His wife Sue Turner also posted on Facebook yesterday saying there had been a "terrible accident".

She said: "Yesterday Nathan Turner and my boys decided to climb Ben Nevis but unfortunately there was a terrible accident and Nathan slipped off edge of mountain despite efforts of other hikers and mountain rescue he died – we are all devastated."

Many of his patients have since taken to social media to pass on their condolences and pay tribute to the "dedicated" and "talented" dentist.

Rachel Neale said: "So sad Nathan was the loveliest gentle man, best dentist, sending prayers and love to his family."

Bob Mantom wrote: "So sorry to hear. Best dentist I have ever had.

"Only been with CDC a few years too. Reading all the lovely comments seems others have had bad experiences elsewhere and Nathan helped patients not only with their teeth but their fears too. It was actually a joy to visit. Lovely chap."

Ruth Jones said: "Will miss Nathan, what a gentleman! Used to open on his closed days/days off for my treatment to fit around my work. Always a pleasure staying with you guys also with the ponies. Sending love to you all xx"

Janet Law wrote that his care was always "over and above anything I could ever have expected".

She added: "That is such sad news. He was truly a dedicated and talented dentist.