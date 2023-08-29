Emergency services to hold safety demonstrations at Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The emergency services are hosting a series of safety demonstrations at Merry Hill Shopping Centre this weekend to give members of the public life-saving advice.

The safety demonstrations will be held at Merry Hill Shopping Centre this Saturday.
Taking place between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, the demonstrations will be held by members of West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and West Midlands Police.

At 11.30am and 1pm, people will be able to watch firefighters from Brierley Hill and Wednesbury fire stations in action as they respond to a mock road traffic collision and rescue trapped casualties.

Throughout the event, a range of road safety advice will be on offer, focusing on how road users can stay safe and avoid the ‘Fatal 5’ reasons for serious collisions.

Visitors will also be able to learn about life-saving CPR and how to use emergency bleed kits.

