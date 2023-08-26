CCTV pics released after watch stolen in shopping centre

Dudley Police have appealed to the public for help in tracing a man who they believe may have been involved in a robbery in the busy shopping centre.
The incident, which happened on Tuesday, June 20, saw a man enter a jewellery store at around 11am, before quickly snatching a watch.
A police spokesperson said: "We want to speak to him after a robbery in Brierly Hill in June.
"Just before 11am on Tuesday, June 20, a man entered a jewellery store in the Merry Hill shopping centre to enquire about a watch. When presented with the watch, the man snatched it and then ran from the store."
Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with the police via their 101 number, or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting crime number 20/537855/23.