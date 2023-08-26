CCTV pics released after watch stolen in shopping centre

The police want to question this man in relation to a robbery in Merry Hill

Dudley Police have appealed to the public for help in tracing a man who they believe may have been involved in a robbery in the busy shopping centre.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, June 20, saw a man enter a jewellery store at around 11am, before quickly snatching a watch.

A police spokesperson said: "We want to speak to him after a robbery in Brierly Hill in June.

"Just before 11am on Tuesday, June 20, a man entered a jewellery store in the Merry Hill shopping centre to enquire about a watch. When presented with the watch, the man snatched it and then ran from the store."