Society calls for public to protect heritage pubs following Crooked House loss

Remains of The Crooked House

The Black Country Society has made the call to action as it described the destruction of the iconic Crooked House as "abhorring".

In the statement, the group recognised the cultural significance of the pub and said the destruction of the loved landmark "must now act as a clarion" to help save future at-risk pubs.

The group also said that people need to take action by remaining aware of their surrounding historical sites, and developments in their local areas and by taking a readiness to take action to prevent damages.

A spokesperson for The Black Country Society said: "The Crooked House was emblematic of the unique character of the Black Country, and the loss of this much-loved local landmark has come as a tragic shock to all right-minded people across the West Midlands, and beyond.

"It is no exaggeration to state, the wanton destruction of the Crooked House has left many grieving for the passing of an ‘old friend’, and the happy memories it evoked."

The Black Country Society was founded in 1967 to help preserve, support and record the historic heritage sites and other sites of cultural importance across the Black Country.

Campaigners have staged overnight peaceful protests outside of the remains of the destroyed pub, where they have stopped planned works by sitting in front of the access gate.

The spokesperson continued: "The sorry fate of the Crooked House must now act as a clarion call to everyone who wants to protect and conserve our nation's precious history.

"This case demonstrates the urgent need for people to become more aware of planned developments in their local areas, and a readiness to take action to prevent irreparable damage to the historic environment – before it’s too late."

The Black Country group has now launched a project called 'The Crooked House Remembered', which hopes to save the lasting legacy of the beloved landmark.

The spokesperson ended: "The Black Country Society has established a project to capture the lasting legacy of this beloved landmark, provisionally entitled The Crooked House Remembered.