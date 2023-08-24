Mayor of Dudley visits new mobility firm's state-of-the-art factory

Team leader Sharon Truss, Mayor Councillor Andrea Goddard, CEO Jeremy Rolph and Production Manager Paul MacDonald

For 26 years the company has manufactured furniture and equipment to help older people and those with mobility issues to maintain their independence and lifestyle within their own homes.

The company has invested in a state-of-the-art factory on the Grazebrook Estate, Dudley, and every aspect of the site has been custom-built with sustainability in mind including energy-efficient manufacturing processes and solar panels to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard, said: "Kingswood Mobility Group is already an established business in our region and it’s great to welcome them to our borough with their new state-of-the-art factory.

"Their products help people to live independently at home for longer, and it’s great to meet a company which shares our vision for sustainable businesses which support local people."

Jeremy Rolph, CEO for Kingswood Mobility Group, said: "The move to Grazebrook Park has been a significant milestone for the company and we are excited by the next chapter in our storied legacy.

"As a British manufacturer we take immense pride in our identity as well as supporting employment in the Dudley area, where a significant number of our dedicated employees have remained steadfast for over a decade."

He added: "We still keep links with traditional manufacturing methods in the West Midlands and our workforce plays a key role in propelling our achievements forward."