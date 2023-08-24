Black Country headteachers speak of pride as students get their GCSE results

Luke Garner, a student at Kingsmead school in Hednesford, celebrates his eight 9s in his GCSE results with head teacher Maria Mincher.

The last few years have been particularly challenging for secondary school students as they battled the difficulties posed by the pandemic and home learning.

Speaking on results day, headteachers across the Black Country and beyond have acknowledged the difficulties that their students have faced over the past few years whilst expressing their pride over their students' achievements.

Some schools have even seen dramatic improvements since their results in 2019.

Wolverhampton Grammar School

Jasraaj Sandhar, Elliot Woodall and Eve Beards all celebrate their results at Wolverhampton Grammar School

Wolverhampton Grammar School saw a 15 per cent increase in students achieving 9-7 grades (A/A* equivalent) since 2019.

The percentage of the cohort achieving 9s and 8s was also up nine per cent on pre-Covid results, as well as over one third of students coming away with nine or more grade 7s and above.

Acting headteacher, Nic Anderson, said: "Our students undoubtedly still feel the effects of the lockdown years but at Wolverhampton Grammar School we have ensured that there has been no lost learning and that students have been fully prepared for the return to formal examinations.

"Our GCSE results today are up significantly on pre-pandemic levels, and we are extremely proud of all our Year 11s."

Summerhill School, Kingswinford

GCSE students at Summerhill School in Kingswinford.

Summerhill School in Kingswinford is also celebrating its results, having seen a 37 per cent increase since 2019 in students achieving Grade 9s. Students shared more than 50 Grade 9s between them across a wide range of subjects.

Tim Harris, headteacher at Summerhill, said: "It’s an amazing achievement from our students considering the difficulties they have faced throughout their secondary education.

"This year group have not only been affected by the pandemic but are also the first year where results have been graded at the same level as pre-Covid.

"I would also like to say thank you to our amazing staff who have worked so hard to support our students, not just academically but in all facets of their education.

"The resilience our students have shown under such conditions is remarkable. They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people and we couldn’t be prouder of you."

Blessed William Howard Catholic High School, Stafford

Blessed William Howard Catholic High School in Stafford has seen the best GCSE results in the school's history.

Blessed William Howard Catholic High School in Stafford has remarkably seen the best GCSE results in the school's history.

75 per cent of students achieved a standard pass/grade 4 or above in English and Mathematics, while 56 per cent achieved strong pass/grade 5 or above in English and Mathematics

More than 242 top grades awarded were an 8/9/Distinction/Distinction* and one in three grades awarded in 2023 were grades 9 to 7.

Mr Karl Brown, principal at the Stafford school, said: "Students at Blessed William Howard have risen to the many challenges, including the impact of the pandemic. I would like to congratulate the students on their fantastic achievements and resilience.

"I would also like to thank the staff for their true dedication and commitment, which have enabled students to achieve their true potential. Our students should be very proud of their GCSE results, which reflect the fact that Blessed William Howard remains amongst the top-performing schools."

George Salter Academy, West Bromwich

Radiha Khan and Selina Malek get their GCSE results at George Salter Academy. Pictured here with Mrs Field, the head of year for Year 11.

George Salter Academy in West Bromwich is thrilled to have seen an increase in the number of students achieving a grade 7 or above in English and Maths.

Adrian Price, principal at the academy, said: "Our students have had to tackle major challenges across the past two years, and so I am absolutely delighted that they have achieved so well.

"It is so pleasing that the number of students achieving grades 7+ in both English and Maths has increased, and impressive that one half of all GCSE grades awarded were grades 5+.

"All our students have worked incredibly hard over the past two years, and we are so proud to see them receive such brilliant results.

"They are hugely deserved, and it is fantastic to see everyone from across the community come together to celebrate their achievements. We wish every student well as they continue their educational journey and look forward to seeing what they all go on to achieve."

Wodensborough Ormiston Academy, Wednesbury

Students at Wodensborough Ormiston Academy getting their GCSE results.

Wodensborough Ormiston Academy in Wednesbury is celebrating after seeing an increase in the number of students receiving a grade 5 or higher in both Maths and English.

Principal Leigh Moore said: "I am extremely proud of each and every one of our students who have proven, once again, that despite all challenges they take every opportunity that is given to them.

"They embody our academy’s vision of Achieve, Believe Succeed and show that hard work, dedication and perseverance really do pay off."

Thorns Collegiate Academy, Brierley Hill

Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill saw an increase in the percentage of its students achieving a grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, with 92 per cent of its students achieving five or more GCSEs.

In English, just under a quarter of students achieved grades 7 to 9, which was the highest in the academy’s history.

Manny Kelay, principal at Thorns Collegiate Academy, said: "On behalf of everyone at Thorns Collegiate Academy, congratulations to our Year 11 students on their GCSE results!

"Your achievements reflect all your hard work, resilience and dedication and you should all be proud of yourselves and how far you have come as individuals. Remember that your potential knows no limits and we wish you all the very best for the future."

E-ACT Willenhall Academy

E-ACT Willenhall Academy students getting their GCSE results.

Staff are proud of students at E-ACT Willenhall Academy as the percentage of 5+ grades in all core subjects has increased compared to 2019. The academy is particularly pleased with the results for art, sport, hospitality and catering and triple science.

The school is also very pleased with the achievements of students for whom English is not their first language, with a significant number of these students achieving top grades in home languages as well as other subjects.

Sarah Murcott, executive headteacher at E-ACT Willenhall Academy, said: "I am very proud of what our students have achieved today. The percentage of good grades we have achieved shows the hard work and dedication put in by all of the Year 11 team and our students.

"I wish everyone of them the best as they all move on to destinations and look forward to watching them progress."

Shireland Biomedical UTC, West Bromwich

Students at Shireland Biomedical UTC in West Bromwich were celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, opening doors to their chosen A level courses at sixth form, college or apprenticeships as they get ready to take the next steps in their education journeys.

Overall, 42.2 per cent of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with Grade 4 set by the government as a pass, with 4.4 per cent of students having achieved the top Grade 9-7.

35 year 11 students have all studied at least 8 GCSE or BTEC subjects from a broad range of 11 subject areas.

Kayleigh Steed, Head of Sixth Form at Shireland Biomedical UTC, said: “We are so proud and delighted to be celebrating our students’ GCSE results with them today as all their hard work comes to fruition. Congratulations from all of us at the Academy!

“As you look ahead to new horizons, remember your achievements are testament to your commitment to learning, equipping you with the knowledge and skills for the limitless opportunities and bright futures that await you.

“We would also like to thank all our staff at the Academy for all their hard work in guiding and supporting our students throughout their journey with us at Shireland Biomedical UTC.”

Beacon Hill Academy, Sedgley

Frances Blackham (right) of Beacon Hill Academy in Dudley, getting her results.

Students at Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley have achieved some fantastic GCSE outcomes, equalling the academy’s best performance.

Notable GCSE successes included students Bryan Caddick, Frances Blackham and Caiden Thompson gaining Grade 9s in English literature, equivalent to a double A** performance, and Richard Shiri, Talvin Sodhi, Bryan Caddick, Quinn Corrigan and Frances Blackham all gaining Grade 8s in English Language.

Principal, Sukhjot Dhami said, “Our learners have worked incredibly hard this year.

"I am proud that our learners, parents/carers and staff have worked exceptionally to buck the national trend.

"This is a year group that have achieved very highly and have made excellent progress from their starting points. Rewardingly, almost all of our learners will be going on to excellent destinations to study A levels or other level 3 qualifications."

Holy Trinity School, Kidderminster

The pupils of Holy Trinity enjoy their big day

Students at Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre in Kidderminster were delighted with their GCSE results and are now looking forward to sixth form and continuing their educational journey.

Taking his GCSE examinations early, 14-year-old Jacob Cutler in Year 9 achieved grade 9 across the board including in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, with the school’s students attaining 100 per cent grade 7 and above in Art, 93.75 per cent in Chemistry, 87.5 per cent Physics and 90.63 per cent in Biology grade 4 and above.

Deputy Head Rebecca da Costa said: “It is always rewarding to see students collecting their results following the hard work and effort they have put into their studies over the past two years, and this will support them well as they continue with their A levels and college courses.”

Baxter College, Kidderminster

Baxter College pupils pick up their results

Students at Kidderminster’s Baxter College have been celebrating bucking the national trend with record GCSE and BTEC grades.

Top performing students included: Marc Barnabee with two 8's, four 7's, a 6 and a distinction*, Abbie Whitehouse with three 8's, four 7's and a 5 and Toby Tarpey with a 9, 8, 7, four 6's, one 5 and a distinction*.

Matthew Carpenter, principal, said: “We are delighted with the grades our year 11 students have achieved. The results show their resilience and dedication through the challenges of recent years.

“Despite the national decrease in grades achieved, our year 11 has exceeded results from previous years.

“We are incredibly proud of what our students have achieved, across the range of grades, students have worked hard to achieve their very best.

“We are especially proud of our creative arts and DT subject performances, music, dance, 3D design, art and design and performing arts. Students have also achieved particularly well in maths, health and social care and business and enterprise.”

Colton Hills Community School, Wolverhampton

The sports hall at Colton Hills was a busy place for results day

Bucking the trend of local and national results, Colton Hills students achieved similar attainment outcomes to 2022 despite more challenging grade boundaries, attesting to the continued improvement of the school over recent years.

Amongst the numerous Colton Hills students who are celebrating their success are Amarpreet Marwaha, Mehreen Rurk, Jude Abdalla, and Shahd Sayed, who all achieved an average of Grade 8 or better, with Amarpreet achieving 10 grade 9 and equivalents.

Acting Headteacher, Mr Stephen Blower stated “We are immensely proud of each one of our students.

"They embody our school value of Excellence, especially given the challenges of the last few years.

"Their grit and determination are admirable, and we wish them all the best as they move on to their intended destinations including some returning to our Sixth Form.

"Our staff have played a big part if helping these students prepare not just for their exams, but for life as well-rounded citizens in the society.”

Perryfields Academy, Oldbury

Oliver Nott, Kirandeep Flora and Sarwinder Kaur pick up their results at Perryfields Academy.

There were plenty of smiles at Perryfields when students received their GCSE results as students left the hall feeling successful.

High achievers were Amani, achieving grade 9 in both Biology and Religious Studies, grade 8 in English Literature and History with an additional five grade 7s and Kirandeep who achieved grade 9-9 in Science Trilogy (double award), grade 8 in both Maths and History and a L2 Distinction* for Enterprise.

Headteacher Clare Harris said, “It has been an absolute pleasure providing this year group with their hard-earned results.

"Their grades are testament to their determination and dedication over the years and I very much look forward to hearing about how their next chapters in life begin.”

"The school would like to thank all the families of every student, staff, governors and Trust for their unyielding support in helping the children achieve the grades they deserve.

"Congratulations to all of our students. We are exceptionally proud of them and wish them the very best of luck in the future."

Ormiston NEW Academy, Wolverhampton

Viktoriia, Georgia, Nife, Mr Cooling the Principal, Ben, Sukhman and Rio.

The students at Ormiston NEW Academy, Wolverhampton earned a fantastic set of GCSE results which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.

Some particular individual highlights include Nife Oridupa with five 9s, one 8, three 7s, and a Distinction*, Benjamin Dixon with two 9s, three 8s, three 7s, a Distinction, and a Distinction*, Sukhman Kapoor with four 8s, three 7s, two Distinction*s and Viktoriia Grachova with one 9, one 8, one 7, three 6s, one 5, and two Distinctions

Craig Cooling, Principal at Ormiston NEW Academy, said: “I am so privileged to be the Principal of Ormiston NEW Academy. I find myself very honoured to be a part of these students’ journeys and am so proud of their achievements, their resilience, commitment and determination.

"The post 16 results last week and these GCSE results show that through endeavour, pride and collaboration great success can come.

"I look forward to welcoming these pupils to Sixth Form to continue their successes in A level studies.”

King Charles I School, Kidderminster

The Students made outstanding progress across a range of subjects, achieving the top grades especially in the highly academic English Baccalaureate.

The star students this year were Amelia McFarlane, Tong Lin, Charlie Hobday, Georgia Hyde, Ethan Brown, Lauren Chadwick, Mia Hemming, Isabella Fudge, Ethan Everett, Tahlia Philpotts, Aaron Mills, Lexie Robinson, Beatrice Shakeshaft and Grace Taylor who all achieved 8 or more top grades.

There were exceptional performances from Amelia McFarlane (nine grade 9s), Charlie Hobday (four grade 9s and four grade 8s) and Tong Lin (three grade 9s, three grade 8s and 4 grade 7s)

Headteacher Jamie Butler said, “I am delighted for the students. It was great to see so many smiling faces as they picked up their results.

"These results are down to the hard work and outstanding behaviour of our students, the high standard of teaching and the excellent relationships between staff and students.”

Cannock Chase High School

Teachers and pupils celebrate at Cannock Chase High School

The headteacher of Cannock Chase High School said he was delighted with the successes of its students and is pleased to announce an increase in all of our headline measures in comparison to 2019.

Ian Turnbull said: "The Government has been clear that the results this year have to be compared to pre-pandemic and not the last three years of results, hence the national reporting on a drop in results in comparison to last year, a trend which we have bucked.

"We are proud of the ‘Class of 2023’ because of all that they have endured during their journey through Secondary school.

"We would like to congratulate all of our successful students. Our students getting results both this week and last week have been through some very difficult times. They have shown tremendous resilience and dedication.

"Staff and students have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these positive results and have risen to the challenges they have faced.

"Behind these figures lie countless individual student success stories, all of which we are very proud to have supported, educated both academically and personally and contributed to their development.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish all students success and happiness in the next chapter of their lives."

Bishop Milner Catholic College, Dudley

Bishop Milner Catholic College in Dudley put on a colourful scene for its pupils

Bishop Milner Catholic College in Dudley, who are part of the St John Bosco Catholic Academy, said it would like to congratulate its Year 11 students on their GSCE results.

Head of School, Siobhan Foster said, “It was such a privilege to see so many smiling faces today.

"The grades are one thing, but the feeling that so much hard work and determination has paid off is particularly heart-warming.

"Staff are very proud of all of them and wish them all the very best for the courses they go onto next.

"Special congratulations go to the incredible standout performances of: Maja M with 6 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s; Sydney R with 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 6; Eve S with 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 6s and Ryan B with 3 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 6 grade 7s.”

Ellowes Hall Sports College, Dudley

Plenty of success and high achievers at Ellowes Hall

Students at Ellowes Hall Sports College in Dudley were celebrating their much-anticipated GCSE results. After an anxious wait, there were lots of smiling faces as students received their GCSE grades.

Amongst the outstanding individual achievements, Imogen Hale Fellows and Isabelle Jukes have both been commended for their impressive results. With a total of 14 Grade 9s and two Grade 8s between them, the talented students achieved total scores of 89.5 and 88 out of 90 respectively.

Mr Rogers, Headteacher, said: “My congratulations go to all of the students receiving their exam results today. It has been fantastic to see so many talented, hard-working, young people celebrating their achievements and looking forward to the exciting future that awaits them.

“As we celebrate these fantastic achievements today, I’d also like to thank our staff, parents and members of our wider community who have done all they can to support our students throughout their journey with us. We are so proud of them all.”

Wombourne High School

Wombourne High School reported a high success rate again

The wait was finally over for students at Wombourne High School who were celebrating their GCSE results.

Amongst those celebrating were seven students who all secured at least six Grade 8s and 9s, in Tia Foster, Edie Jordan, Logan Simms, Joe Chater, Daniel Lowe, Lydia Pomeroy and Megan Tune.

Special mentions also go to Juliet Cocker, Lilly Richards, Keira-Maisey Hill, Gabriella Newcombe and James Lamsdale for making outstanding progress.

Claire Powell, Headteacher, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the impressive results that the students of Wombourne High School have achieved this year.

“Our students have again exceeded expectations and achieved fantastic GCSE results, particularly in the challenging context of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We are so pleased that all of the efforts and hard work put in by students have been recognised, they should be proud of their achievements, just like we are.”

Ormiston SWB Academy, Bilston

Students at Ormiston SWB Academy were celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps in their education journey.

Some particular individual highlights include Nacha Makengo, who achieved two grade 9s in Art and Design and English Language and grade 8s in English Literature and Geography and Areej Amir, who obtained a grade 9 in Biology and grade 8s in Mathematics, Chemistry, Art and Design, English Language and Physics.

Dan Mason, Principal at Ormiston SWB Academy, said: “It has been such a wonderful day celebrating our Year 11 students’ achievements.

"Their success is truly a testament to their consistent grit and determination in preparing for their exams.

“Our whole academy is beyond proud of them all and we look forward to seeing them flourish in their next steps.”

Crestwood School, Kingswinford

Elliot Adamson and Megan Deeley (Head Boy and Girl) with their results at Crestwood School

Crestwood School has been celebrating the successes of students receiving this year’s Year 11 GCSE and BTEC results.

Headteacher, Phillip Sutton, said: “We are pleased to announce that our Year 11 cohort have achieved some fantastic results, with over 50 per cent of pupils achieving five or more passes including English and Maths.

"Whilst there has been a return to pre-COVID levels nationally, this is a significant increase in our school’s results and pupils should be proud of their achievements.

“Special congratulations go to Oliver, who achieved three grade 9s, four 8s and two 7s, and Flynn, who made the most progress of any pupil.

“We are so proud that all the effort and hard work put in by students has been recognised with some excellent results.

“Well done everyone and good luck for the next stage in your education.”

Pedmore High School, Stourbridge

Lots of smiling faces at Pedmore High School

Students at Pedmore High School are now planning their futures after receiving a fantastic set of results.

High achievers included Alishbah for achieving 2 Grade 9s, 1 Distinction*, 4 Grade 8s and 2 Grade 7s, Joel for achieving 1 Grade 8, 6 Grade 7s and 2 Grade 6s, Aqib for achieving 4 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s and 2 Grade 6s. Caitlyn for achieving 1 Grade 9, 1 Distinction*, 3 Grade 8s, 3 Grade 7s and a Grade 6, Isra for achieving 2 Grade 8s, 3 Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s and Aliza for achieving 2 Grade 8s, 4 Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s.

Gareth Lloyd, Headteacher at Pedmore, said: “Our students have excelled in some of the hardest years young people have seen.

"It has been incredibly difficult to overcome the challenges of Covid, but our students have managed to continue to achieve through their tenacity and hard work.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and determination shown by our Year 11s and their teachers, and thankful for all of the support given by parents and families.

"Despite the national drop in the number of top grades awarded this year, we are delighted that several of our students were able to achieve the highest grades.”

Stourport High School

Pupils at Stourport High School enjoy their big day

Students at The Stourport High School and VIth Form College were celebrating their GCSE and BTEC results, with record numbers staying on to make the most of the purpose-built sixth form centre.

Among the high flyers were: Max Baker with 10 GCSEs at 7 or above including 2 level 9s and 6 level 8s. William Courtney Marsh with 9 at grade 6 and above with 1 at grade 9 and 2 at grade 8 and Emily Davey with 9 at grade 6 and above with 2 at grade 8 and 4 at grade 7.

Sara Peace, principal, said: “We would like to congratulate our students on their achievements this year; we are very proud of them all.

“We have a record number of students applying for our sixth form and the numbers attending for the rugby and basketball programmes are much higher than expected.

“Those students not choosing to attend our sixth form have succeeded in moving on to vocational or technical courses in a range of colleges across the county. We wish them all well.”

Mercian Trust, Sandwell and Walsall

Across the nine schools in The Mercian Trust, more than 1,500 students were collecting the results of their GCSE and Level 2 Vocational qualifications.

The Trust runs nine schools across Sandwell and Walsall: Aldridge School, Q3 Academy Great Barr, Q3 Academy Langley, Queen Mary’s Grammar School, Queen Mary’s High School, Shire Oak Academy, The Ladder School, Q3 Academy Tipton, and Walsall Studio School & Sixth.

At each school, students, parents, and staff were celebrating the stories of students who have achieved amazing things.

The cohort of students were the first to sit examinations that were marked in-line with the approach that existed before the pandemic, and as expected, results nationally have returned to 2019 levels.

Dan Parkes, CEO at The Mercian Trust, said, “We are proud of our students receiving their results today.

"We know that the government and Ofqual instructed exam boards to reduce grades to 2019 benchmarks, but that does not mean these students have had a commensurate experience of school to students sitting GCSE exams before the pandemic.

"There is no doubt that the sense of achievement this cohort feels today is significant and should be recognised and affirmed by us all.”

Old Swinford Hospital

Just some of the high achievers at Old Swinford Hospital School

Pupils at Old Swinford Hospital were celebrating a good set of GCSE results and are now looking forward to joining the Sixth Form at OSH and other post-16 institutions.

Mathematics and Science grades this year were particularly strong. Half of the GCSE grades in Maths, Biology and Chemistry papers are grades 7-9, whilst three quarters of Physics grades came in at 7-9. Overall, 89.3% of students have achieved Grades 4-9 which is significantly highly than the national average.

This year also saw the first cohort of students take GCSE Chinese, where all pupils sitting the exams were non-native speakers and studied Chinese from scratch since Year 7. Here, a quarter of all grades were 7-9.

Tom Sparks, who achieved a Grade 9 in Chinese, has been awarded 9s in seven other subjects plus an A in his Advanced Mathematics Qualification.

Headmaster Paul Kilbride said: ‘Many congratulations are due to our pupils.

"This is a well-deserved set of results achieved by a great bunch of boys.

"During their GCSE years they have won national rugby trophies at Twickenham, toured Lake Garda as young musicians and got through the worst of the weather that the UK can throw at them on expeditions with DofE or cadets.

"I would also like to thank their teachers who had to begin preparing them for GCSE during the lockdowns of 2021 and the disruption that followed.

"We now wish each and every one of our pupils both happiness and success as they move on to further study."

Khalsa Academy, Wolverhampton

Baljit Duley, Davina Patel, Amara Dhillon and Harveer Bachday achieved big results at Khalsa Academy

Pupils at The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton, were celebrating after receiving their excellent GCSE results.

More than 75 per cent of pupils achieved a standard pass (9-4) including English and Mathematics and 58 per cent of pupils achieved a strong pass (9-5) including English and Mathematics.

Success stories included Amberjit Grewal with eight grade 9s and one grade 8, Harman Singh with eight grade 9s and three grade 8s, Harveer Bachday with two grade 9s and six grade 8s, Harleen Mann with two grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s and Amara Dhillon with two grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s.

Mrs Anita Kaur Notta, Executive Principal/CEO, said: “We would like to congratulate The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton on another set of excellent results.

"Staff and pupils have worked so hard for these results and thoroughly deserve this success.

"We are fortunate to have such dedicated staff and supportive parents who have continued to work alongside the school, sharing our vision of excellence.

"In particular, grades achieved in Core subjects, cement the school’s strong academic focus."

Wolverley CE Secondary School

Plenty of smiling and happy pupils at Wolverley CE secondary school

Wolverley students achieved some excellent results this year, with the vast majority of students celebrating success.

Headteacher Bryn Thomas said: “It was great to see students opening their envelopes and getting the results that they had worked so hard for.

"Nationally, GCSE results are lower than last year following Ofqual’s efforts to return to pre-pandemic grading, but in spite of this Wolverley has maintained the attainment and progress seen last year; we are all very proud”

The Hart School, Rugeley

Luca Muntean, Principal Rachael Sandham and Neve Wagg enjoy a record breaking day at the Hart School

The Hart School was jubilant after recording its best ever set of results in one of its core subjects, and a significant rise in pupils gaining highest grades in others.

Notable students of success include Neve Wagg, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 7, Luca Muntean achieving seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and a Distinction*, Megan McDermott achieving six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction*, and Caitlin Smialowski (who achieved two grade 9s, five grade 7s and 2 x Distinction*.

Principal Rachael Sandham said: “We’re incredibly proud of all of our students.

"Resilience is one of our core HART school values and students have demonstrated this in an exemplary manner in what has been a very challenging few years.

“The success they have achieved is a mark of their hard work and of the unwavering support of their teachers and families who have encouraged and supported them every step of the way.

“We wish them all the very best for their next step, and look forward to seeing many continue into further education in our Sixth Form.”

St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Wolverhampton

St. Peter’s Collegiate Academy said it was proud to announce another fantastic set of results for the GCSE class of 2023.

Top performing students included Isabella Scroop with seven 9's and two 8's, Caleb Smith with four 9's, three 8's and two 7's, Holly Broomhall with two 9's, four 8's and three 7's and Kevin Iwuanyanwu with four 9's, two 8's, one 7 and two 6's.

Principal Tim Mullen Furness said: Everyone at the Academy is so proud of all our students and have enjoyed celebrating their successes.

"They have worked tirelessly, excelling despite the unprecedented circumstances they have experienced during their secondary education.

"As they now prepare for their next step, we hope they take time to reflect and celebrate the progress they have made.

"While many will remain at the Academy and study for their A levels, today also marks the day others start their journey in a new, exciting direction.

"To all of our Year 11 students, congratulations on your hard earned grades and good luck for the future."

Tettenhall College

Another year of success for students at Tettenhall College

Pupils, parents, and teachers have been celebrating excellent GCSE results at Tettenhall College, continuing with the success of the School’s A Level results last week.

Highlights included Daniel B, who performed exceptionally well achieving six grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Geography, and Computer Science. He also gained two grade 8s in Spanish and History, a grade 7 in English Literature and a grade 6 in English Language.

International boarder Peter from Nigeria performed outstandingly with three grade 9s, three grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6. Success followed for Katie P who achieved two grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and four grade 6s alongside Ellie J who secured one grade 9, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and three grade 6s.

Mr McAllister, Headmaster of Tettenhall College, said "It’s always a joy to celebrate the hard work, dedication and determination of our pupils when they achieve such great results.

"As pupils move to the next stage of their academic journey, I have no doubt they will continue to flourish and work just as hard to define their future.”

Pool Hayes, Willenhall

Students share their success stories at Pool Hayes

The school said it wanted to congratulate the Year 11 pupils on their performance in this year's examinations.

Among those performing well included Sanjay Suman with four grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, English Literature and Mathematics, Jiayao He with grade 9s in Mathematics and Physics, Ridhampreet Kaur with grade 9s in Italian and Spanish with Jessica Whitehouse grade 9 in Mathematics. Vicky Chen Grade 9 in Art and Joshua Craig grade 9 in Geography.

Derek Trimmer Deputy CEO of Academy Transformation Trust said, "We are proud of some great results at Pool Hayes Academy and send congratulations to pupils and staff."

Hagley Catholic High School

Emmaus Catholic Multi Academy Company and Hagley Catholic High School said it was incredibly proud of its Year 11 students for achieving fabulous GCSE results.

Hagley Catholic High School students have performed superbly well and once again demonstrated their commitment and dedication to success in examinations with percentage of grades at 9 to 7 above the national average and percentage of grades at 9 to 4 some 11 per cent higher than the national average.

Mr Hodgson, Principal of Hagley Catholic High School, said: “I am hugely proud of every single student in Year 11 at Hagley, and it was wonderful to celebrate with them this morning.

"They can be rightly proud of their achievements and the futures they have created for themselves.

"No-one should lose sight of the impact of the pandemic and the formal education that was so disrupted back in 2020 and 2021.

"That they have done so well is credit to them and the marvellous team of staff at Hagley that have worked with them to achieve as they have.”

Kingsmead School, Hednesford

Luke Garner, a student at Kingsmead school in Hednesford, celebrates his eight 9s in his GCSE results with head teacher Maria Mincher.

It was another year of bucking the national trend for Kingsmead School as the pupils achieved high marks in their GCSE's

Among the successes were Luke Garner, who achieved eight 9's, a 7 and a distinction* in BTEC Sport, Cara Nicholls, with six 9s and four 8s and James Lloyd with a mixture of 6s to 8s and a distinction* in IT.

Headteacher Maria Mincher said: "They've done exceptionally well this year and we were a little concerned looking at the local released about what was going to happen to results and, in particular, top grades dropping, but this hasn't affected Kingsmead and we have maintained our position from last year.