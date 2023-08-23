Boating Festival organises dangle Glastonbury entry carrot to attract volunteers

Mark Bull, of Penkridge, on the The Charles William at last year's show

The canal boat extravaganza at Bumble Hole Nature Reserve, Dudley, has been running for 35 years and is being held between Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10.

However, the festival's volunteers are the the glue which binds the event together and organised posted an appeal on social media.

The post said: "We are looking for volunteers to help from Monday, September 4. The jobs are varied and cover all aspects of the event. The role is voluntary but you get refreshments, lunch and be fully insured.

"We will also give you a reference to add to your CV that might might get you into Glastonbury next year."