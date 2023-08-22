Investment in Dudley steel firm will protect jobs

Meridian Steel Limited is an industry leader and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi visted to see why.
The site has been at the forefront of supplying businesses in the area for over 30 years and the £3m will go into a new state of the art slitting line.
Mr Longhi got a look at the new line and a tour of the factory, in Peartree Lane.
The company is part of the wider Duferco International Trading Holding (DITH) group and managing director Eck Stewart said more investment is planned to cement the company's position in the steel industry.