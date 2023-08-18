Greene King has said that if anyone comes to one of its sport pubs to watch the Women's World Cup final on Sunday wearing England colours, face paint or a kit, they will get a free drink.
The chain has made the promise ahead of the final, which kicks off at 11am UK time at Stadium Australia in Sydney and sees the Lionesses take on Spain in their first ever World Cup final.
A spokesman for Green King said: "Come support England in the final at your local Greene King pub with sport, with a free drink on us.
"We want to raise the profile of the women’s game and to make an almighty roar for the final and to do that, England, we need you.
"So we’re inviting you to your local Greene King sport pub to show your support.
"If you turn up wearing England colours, England face paint or England kit, you get a free drink on us for the final this Sunday, August 20, kick-off 11am."
The offer applies to Greene King pubs which are listed as sports pubs on the Greene King website and which have the Greene King sport app.
To find out more, go to greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/free-drink.
Greene King Pubs where you can get a free pint:
Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton
Nickelodeon, Bentley Bridge Way, Wednesfield
Gatehouse, Donington Grove, Wolverhampton
Pear & Partridge, The Parkway, Perton
Woodman Inn, Duck Lane, Codsall
Bramford Arms, Park Road, Woodsetton
Key Master, Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall
Castle View, Castlegate Business Park, Castlegate Way, Dudley
Wheatsheaf, Walsall Road, Great Wyrley
Chase Gate, Wolverhampton Road, Cannock
Corn Exchange, Amblecote Road, Brierley Hill
Hussey Arms, Chester Road North, Brownhills
Cat & Fiddle, Beacon Road, Great Barr
Lutley Oak, Stourbridge Road, Halesowen
Bear Tavern, Bearwood Road, Smethwick
King's Horse, Kingsway, Stafford
Beggars Bush, Chester Road, Sutton Coldfield
White Horse, Whitehouse Common Road, Sutton Coldfield
Priorslee, Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee