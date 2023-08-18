Wear England colours and get a free drink to roar on England's lionesses in World Cup final

A pub chain with boozers around the West Midlands is offering a tasty incentive for fans who want to cheer England on to potential World Cup glory this weekend - free drinks.

Fans can go to pubs such as the Nickelodeon at Bentley Bridge to watch the game
Greene King has said that if anyone comes to one of its sport pubs to watch the Women's World Cup final on Sunday wearing England colours, face paint or a kit, they will get a free drink.

The chain has made the promise ahead of the final, which kicks off at 11am UK time at Stadium Australia in Sydney and sees the Lionesses take on Spain in their first ever World Cup final.

A spokesman for Green King said: "Come support England in the final at your local Greene King pub with sport, with a free drink on us.

"We want to raise the profile of the women’s game and to make an almighty roar for the final and to do that, England, we need you.

"So we’re inviting you to your local Greene King sport pub to show your support.

"If you turn up wearing England colours, England face paint or England kit, you get a free drink on us for the final this Sunday, August 20, kick-off 11am."

The offer applies to Greene King pubs which are listed as sports pubs on the Greene King website and which have the Greene King sport app.

To find out more, go to greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/free-drink.

The Bradmore Arms is one of many Greene King pubs offering a free drink for people in England kit. Photo: Ian S

Greene King Pubs where you can get a free pint:

  • Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton

  • Nickelodeon, Bentley Bridge Way, Wednesfield

  • Gatehouse, Donington Grove, Wolverhampton

  • Pear & Partridge, The Parkway, Perton

  • Woodman Inn, Duck Lane, Codsall

  • Bramford Arms, Park Road, Woodsetton

  • Key Master, Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall

  • Castle View, Castlegate Business Park, Castlegate Way, Dudley

  • Wheatsheaf, Walsall Road, Great Wyrley

  • Chase Gate, Wolverhampton Road, Cannock

  • Corn Exchange, Amblecote Road, Brierley Hill

  • Hussey Arms, Chester Road North, Brownhills

  • Cat & Fiddle, Beacon Road, Great Barr

  • Lutley Oak, Stourbridge Road, Halesowen

  • Bear Tavern, Bearwood Road, Smethwick

  • King's Horse, Kingsway, Stafford

  • Beggars Bush, Chester Road, Sutton Coldfield

  • White Horse, Whitehouse Common Road, Sutton Coldfield

  • Priorslee, Priorslee Avenue, Priorslee

