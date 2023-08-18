Fans can go to pubs such as the Nickelodeon at Bentley Bridge to watch the game

Greene King has said that if anyone comes to one of its sport pubs to watch the Women's World Cup final on Sunday wearing England colours, face paint or a kit, they will get a free drink.

The chain has made the promise ahead of the final, which kicks off at 11am UK time at Stadium Australia in Sydney and sees the Lionesses take on Spain in their first ever World Cup final.

A spokesman for Green King said: "Come support England in the final at your local Greene King pub with sport, with a free drink on us.

"We want to raise the profile of the women’s game and to make an almighty roar for the final and to do that, England, we need you.

"So we’re inviting you to your local Greene King sport pub to show your support.

"If you turn up wearing England colours, England face paint or England kit, you get a free drink on us for the final this Sunday, August 20, kick-off 11am."

The offer applies to Greene King pubs which are listed as sports pubs on the Greene King website and which have the Greene King sport app.

To find out more, go to greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/free-drink.

The Bradmore Arms is one of many Greene King pubs offering a free drink for people in England kit. Photo: Ian S

Greene King Pubs where you can get a free pint: