Daleks set to make an appearance at Himley Hall event

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished:

Dr Who fans will be out in force when the famous Daleks visit Himley Hall on Sunday.

Daleks appearing at Himley Hall

the life size exterminators will be in attendance at the Antiques and Collectors fair between 9am and 3pm.

They will be there to promote the new Sci Fi, Toy, Comic and Collectors fairs coming later this year.

A spokesman for the hall said: "We are pleased to have the Daleks attend the fair and it will give a sample of what to expect when the Sci Fi, Toy and Comic Collector events take place later this year and then throughout 2024."

Sunday's event is open to the public from 9am-3pm with entry £2.50 and under 16's free.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

