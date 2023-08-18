Daleks set to make an appearance at Himley Hall event

Daleks appearing at Himley Hall

the life size exterminators will be in attendance at the Antiques and Collectors fair between 9am and 3pm.

They will be there to promote the new Sci Fi, Toy, Comic and Collectors fairs coming later this year.

A spokesman for the hall said: "We are pleased to have the Daleks attend the fair and it will give a sample of what to expect when the Sci Fi, Toy and Comic Collector events take place later this year and then throughout 2024."