Cheers for Carl as he celebrates forty years of zoo life

Carl Stevens has completed 40 years of working for Dudley Zoo and Castle, having joined the zoo as a groundsman at the age of 17.

The 57-year-old was thanked and presented with gift vouchers for his dedication and service by Zoo Director Derek Grove and Zoo Manager, Matt Lewis, with the zoo also planting an ornamental cherry tree on site in his honour.

He said that he had always had an interest in gardening, but had been preparing for another work life until his father asked him what he really wanted to do.

He said: “I’ve always had an interest in gardening since my dad used to give me a cucumber or tomato plant to care for when I was little.

“I was all set to go to work in a factory, but dad asked if I really wanted to work inside or do something outside, I made my decision and the rest is history."

He started work at the zoo after studying horticulture at college in 1983 and has been a constant at the zoo since then, leading a team of gardeners and being in charge of all the grounds and bedding areas, litter, tree management and conservation over the 40-acre site.

He spoke about his favourite moments and what it was about the zoo which made it special for him.

He said: "Stand-out moments include working my first Easter bank holiday when 7,500 people visited in one day, meeting and marrying Upper Primates Section Leader, Pat and hand rearing red-ruffed lemur twins, Nelson and Hardy alongside Pat 18 years-ago.

"What makes Dudley Zoo special is working early in the morning and late into evening, meaning I’m lucky enough to see the wildlife, bats and animals from a different perspective to our zoo visitors.

"I've been here for so long because of my working environment, which means working outside every day makes every day different and my favourite animals are the red-ruffed lemurs as I hand reared them with Pat and the Agouti who I buy coconuts for.

“To work anywhere for 40 years is an achievement, but there’s not many people who can say they work in the grounds around a castle and exotic animals every day. It’s certainly a special place to be.”

Zoo Director Derek Grove, said: “Carl is one of our longest serving members of staff, starting work as a fresh-faced wee lad and learnt his trade on the job, gaining experience and knowledge through his own hard work and enthusiasm.