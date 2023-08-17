'Necklaces made out of The Crooked House' – Shrine set up amid rubble at site of arson-hit and demolished pub

Grade II listed Sedgley pub to reopen in time for Christmas after shutting in February
A couple who set up a 'shrine' to the Crooked House, which includes necklaces made out of the rubble, have been amazed by the response to it.
Items left at the site, before it was fenced off to the public on Tuesday, included part of the bar, a stool, part of the fireplace and a 'wonky week planner' which includes a humorous time line to events since the iconic pub was burned down and then the remains bulldozed, nearly two weeks ago.