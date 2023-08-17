'Necklaces made out of The Crooked House' – Shrine set up amid rubble at site of arson-hit and demolished pub

Premium
By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A couple who set up a 'shrine' to the Crooked House, which includes necklaces made out of the rubble, have been amazed by the response to it.

Jewelley added to the Crooked House 'Shrine'
Jewelley added to the Crooked House 'Shrine'

Items left at the site, before it was fenced off to the public on Tuesday, included part of the bar, a stool, part of the fireplace and a 'wonky week planner' which includes a humorous time line to events since the iconic pub was burned down and then the remains bulldozed, nearly two weeks ago.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News