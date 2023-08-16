New Crooked House owners had links to previous major fire at landfill site in Buckinghamshire

The Crooked House before and after the blaze and demolition

The Crooked House in Himley, near Dudley, had recently been sold by Marston's to its new owners before it was gutted by fire on August 5 and demolished less than 48 hours afterwards.

Hundreds of tonnes of waste went up in flames at Finmere landfill, Buckinghamshire, in August 2018, but the cause was never established, the BBC reports.

Firefighters from Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire worked through the night to extinguish it.

The site is owned by AT Contracting and Plant Hire Ltd, according to documents from the Land Registry, and Adam Taylor is a director.

His wife, Carly, controls the company ATE Farms Limited, which bought The Crooked House in July.

Mrs Taylor also currently controls AT Contracting and Plant Hire Ltd, which reportedly rented a digger a week before the blaze at the pub, which left it a hollow shell.

The 18th-century building was demolished on August 7 and there have since been widespread protests.

Staffordshire Police is treating the blaze as arson, while South Staffordshire Council is carrying out its own probe.

Investigations continue to establish the circumstances of the fire and the lawfulness of the subsequent demolition.

Since The Crooked House was demolished, there have been gatherings at the site and signs and other tributes have been placed among the rubble.

And MP for Dudley North, Marco Longhi, is holding a public meeting at Himley Hall tonight to speak to his constituents about the work he is doing to help the investigation.