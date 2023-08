The Crooked House: What we know about investigation into fire and demolition of famous pub

Premium By Paul Jenkins Dudley Published: 2 hours ago

The Crooked House was burnt down in a suspected arson attack on the evening of Saturday August 5 and the remaining structure demolished on the Monday after the fire.

People gather at the site of The Crooked House Since Thursday August 10, it has been the subject of an investigation by Staffordshire Police after evidence of a fire accelerant was found by a sniffer dog.