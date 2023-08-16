Choir aims to shine a light on dementia care

The sessions will take place at West Bromwich Baptist Church. Photo: Google Street Map

The Shine a Light dementia choir set up by Black Country Brighter Lives, the registered charity of Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, is free to attend and open to anybody with dementia who lives in Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton or Dudley.

Sessions will take place from Tuesday, September 5 at West Bromwich Baptist Church and will consist of ten weekly sessions including a final performance.

The aim of the choir is to reduce social isolation, build community and give people with dementia a voice and sense of belonging.

The group will be supported by clinicians and health professionals from the Trust and led by singing teacher and community choir leader, Sarah Jones.

Sarah, who has over 25 years of experience in delivering community choirs across Birmingham and the Black Country, said: “There is nothing better than uniting together in the communion of music, and in my case its singing.

"Over the many years of leading community choirs, members have shared with me the physical and psychological benefits they have experienced, especially during difficult times.

"It is a basic human function, and without doubt, the breathing, posture and vocalising exercises required for our singing, along with the fellowship, can only bring a sense of well-being.

“I hope that at the end of our Shine a Light experience, participants will feel uplifted and refreshed and the power of music and its connection with our past or community will calm the struggles which dementia can bring.”