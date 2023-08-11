Dudley MP to hold public meeting to discuss Crooked House

The Crooked House before and after the blaze and demolition.

The beloved Himley establishment, believed to be the 'wonkiest pub in Britain', burnt down on Saturday night and was demolished by a mechanical digger on Monday.

Staffordshire Police are treating the blaze as arson, although no arrests have yet been made by the force.

Now, the MP for Dudley North, Marco Longhi, has announced a public meeting at Himley Hall next Wednesday at 6pm, in which he will speak to constituents about his efforts to support the investigation.

The Crooked House burning on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Green. The Crooked House being demolished.

Addressing the "tragic fire", the Black Country MP said: "I am holding a public meeting, to convey to my constituents what I have done so far and will do in the future.

"I assure my constituents that I will do everything within my capacity to get this fully investigated. I also want to make sure no other heritage pub is treated in this way in the future.

"Please register your attendance by emailing: marco.longhi.mp@parliament.uk. Due to health and safety, there will be limited spaces."

MP for Dudley North Marco Longhi.