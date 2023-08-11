Crooked House to become symbol for campaigners' pub preservation efforts

The Crooked House will be the symbol for the winter ales festival in Dudley Town Hall

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale hopes that the loss of the 258-year-old "wonky" pub will galvanise efforts to protect pubs across its area.

Chairman John Corser said that it was planned that an image of the landmark building would feature on promotional material for the annual Dudley Winter Ales Fayre which is being staged in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25.

It is also hoped that The Crooked House will feature on a special festival beer glass to be sold at the event.

He said: "We hope The Crooked House may act as a symbol for concerted national and local efforts to protect pubs.

"We want people coming to the festival to think about joining CAMRA and actively help in trying to stop the loss of more of pubs in our area.

"Too many pubs are disappearing and the current cost of living crisis has seen the future of more come under threat.

"We will be featuring the story of The Crooked House in the programme we produce for the festival and will also use it to promote the great pubs and breweries that Dudley and South Staffordshire offers."

If an organisation to campaign for the rebuilding is formed then the branch may also invite people attending to make a donation towards that.

This year's festival will focus on the real ales of the West Midlands and the branch hopes that neighbouring branches will get involved in the organisation this year.

The branch is meeting at The Old Bush in High Street, Wombourne, on Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm when The Crooked House will be the main item.

"We are looking to step up our preservation efforts and discussing what action we can take to support efforts to get The Crooked House rebuilt on the original site – ideally – or relocated if that does not prove possible.