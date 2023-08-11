The Crooked House listed application was being considered - body explains why new requests can't be

Owner of digger filmed knocking down Crooked House denies wrongdoing after hire firm targeted
Premium
The Crooked House was being considered for listed building status just days before it went up in flames and was 'unlawfully' bulldozed, according to Historic England.
A request was made at the end of July for The Crooked House to become listed, and Historic England has confirmed it was in the process of "carefully considering it" just prior to the fire and subsequent bulldozing. Since then, further requests have been submitted, but they cannot be considered as the building no longer exists.