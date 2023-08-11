The Crooked House listed application was being considered - body explains why new requests can't be

Premium
By Sunil MiddaDudleyPublished:

The Crooked House was being considered for listed building status just days before it went up in flames and was 'unlawfully' bulldozed, according to Historic England.

The Crooked House after the fire and before it was demolished
The Crooked House after the fire and before it was demolished

A request was made at the end of July for The Crooked House to become listed, and Historic England has confirmed it was in the process of "carefully considering it" just prior to the fire and subsequent bulldozing. Since then, further requests have been submitted, but they cannot be considered as the building no longer exists.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News