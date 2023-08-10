Charity climbers limbering up for anniversary climb in memory of Black Country peacemaker

Former mayor of Dudley Steve Waltho practices his climbing skills at Himley Park, before embarking on a climb up Ben Nevis

The Bert Bissell Memorial Climb will see a group of around 20 people climb up Ben Nevis for the 10th time, marking a decade since former Dudley MP Ian Austin got together with former Mayors Steve Waltho and Dave Tyler to rekindle a bond with Fort William in Scotland held by Mr Bissell.

Bert Bissell was an accomplished climber, reaching the peak of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis 107 times, after first climbing the mountain on VJ Day in 1945 to build a peace cairn on its summit.

The cairn displays an inscribed stone including the words 'Vicar Street Bible Class Dudley', in honour of the Bible class he started in 1925, and is today recognised as Britain's highest war memorial.

The climb began a love affair with the mountain and with Fort William which saw him lead groups up the mountain and, following his death in 1998 at the age of 96, became his final resting place at the foot of Ben Nevis.

Following the initial meeting in 2014, a small party from Dudley led by now Alderman Steve Waltho climbed Ben Nevis in Bert's honour.

Since then, some 79 individuals have made 126 ascents and re-established civic links having met dignitaries from Fort William.

The trip will see the group travel to Fort William on August 17, before taking on Ben Nevis the next day, while also paying their respects at Bert's graveside and visiting Duncansburgh Church for a commemorative service.

Members of the victorious team at the summit peace cairn of Ben Nevis in 2022. From left, Councillor Simon Phipps, Alderman Steve Waltho, Darren Smith and Councillor Peter Drake

It will also be an opportunity for the group to raise funds for the Bert Bissell Memorial Society and to remember previous climbers Ben Corfield and Councillor Richard Body, who have both died in the past year.

Alderman Steve Waltho, chair of the Bert Bissell Memorial Society, said the climb was a chance to raise funds for charity, while also remember those they had lost.

He said: "We're very grateful to friends in Fort William who make us most welcome and many people from Dudley have climbed with us over the years for their own personal reasons as well as raising thousands of pounds for charities.

"It is also with great sadness that this year, we'll especially remember two former climbers who have sadly passed away.

"Young Ben Corfield defied odds when he climbed with father Damian in 2016 and was tragically killed at the age of just 19 by a speeding car last November.

"In May of this year, Councillor Richard Body tragically passed away just days after being re-elected in his home seat of Cradley & Wollescote.

"His resilience was phenomenal as he climbed with two knee replacements in appalling weather in 2021.

"His was passionate about his local community and was striving to raise money for youngsters in his beloved Homer Hill Park for a Pump Track for youngsters to use.

"Bissell Society Vice-Chair and former Councillor Shaz Saleem suggested we support that cause and we're happy to do so."