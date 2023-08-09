The Crooked House fire is now being treated as arson, police confirm

The burnt out remains of the Crooked House

Officers said after a thorough investigation with colleagues at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service they believe the blaze, which began last Saturday night, was started deliberately.

Fire investigation officers visited the site on Himley Road today with a specialist accelerant detection dog to investigate the grounds around the pub, which dated back to the 18th century.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of specialist crime, said: “In this case, we believe the fire may have been started deliberately and police are now leading the investigation. They will be closely supported by colleagues from fire, who have today revisited with a specialist accelerant detection dog to investigate the grounds.

"We understand the significance of this much-loved building and the upset and anger felt by many, so want to reassure you we’re doing all we can to understand more about what happened, and who was responsible.

“There is lots of misinformation circulating within communities and online and this is unhelpful. We’re trying to provide accurate and timely updates, but as I am sure you can appreciate, there is a lot of work and liaison with a number of partners which needs to be completed and this takes time.

"This fire has shocked and upset so many given the, albeit not listed, cultural importance and heritage of the building. This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out.

“But there are also certain things that police and fire do not have the powers to deal with - the decision around partial demolition of the building for example, when the scene was handed back to the owner.

"We have spoken to, and continue to engage, with the owners, but speculation is extremely unhelpful and could hinder our investigation.

“We are working hard with our fire colleagues to understand the cause of the fire and are in contact with the landowner, we will keep you updated with any further significant developments."