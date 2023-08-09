Councillor asks residents to make voices heard about pub plans

Councillor Adam Aston has urged residents to give their views about plans to convert the Brook Inn into flats. Photo: Google Street Map

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Ward Councillor Adam Aston has posted a message on his Facebook page about the Brook Inn on Bourne Street in Woodsetton and a planning application made to Dudley Council.

The pub dates back to 1835 when it was run by the Tully family for nearly 100 years and has been a feature of the community since, but the new application could see the pub closed and converted into five apartments.

Under the application by Joshid Ahmed, the plans would be "Conversion from public house to five no. residential apartments including two storey rear extension (following demolition of existing rear section of building)."

Coming just a few days after the demise of the Crooked House, Councillor Aston has urged residents to look at the planning documents on the council website and make their feelings known about the plans.

He wrote: "Woodsetton folk, to make you aware, the Council has received a planning application to convert ‘The Brook’ pub (built in 1835) into a residential dwelling comprising of 5 apartments.

"The planning documents can be accessed on the link below using the planning reference number P23/0770.

"Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. Councillor Adam Aston."

One resident has already registered her objection to the plans, saying she was sad to hear about the potential disappearance of a old pub.

Helen Hughes wrote: "Very sad to find out about the above planning application.

"Another beautiful, quirky old pub full of history and character to potentially disappear from our community forever.

"We have visited the Brook regularly under the new landlords, have taken friends, have had brilliant afternoons in their wonderful, family friendly beer garden and we are looking forward to many more.

"It has so much potential as a pub and with the new housing estate opposite bringing 72 new families to the area, I feel a trick is being missed with the possibility of the Brook being a central community hub for the estate.

"At what point will we start putting a price on our history and culture as opposed to short term profits and greed.

"Following the recent demolition of the Crooked House, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: 'We believe that great pubs have immense cultural and historical value here in the West Midlands and we should be taking steps to protect and preserve their heritage'.

"Take note, Dudley Council Planning Committee."