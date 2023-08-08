MP upset at loss of pub and "aghast" at lack of protections

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said he would do everything he could to find out what happened to the Crooked House

Mr Longhi said he had been working alongside South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson to protect the building and said he would reach out to all relevant departments and enforcement agencies to find out what the cause of the fire was.

He said there were some serious questions to be asked about the fire on Saturday night and subsequent demolition of the pub on Monday.

He said: "Let's put it this way, there are some very serious questions to be asked about what is happening when a building has been immediately sold, then it burns down and, within 24 hours, is demolished.

"It was well known and put all over social media that Gavin Williamson and I wanted to protect the building as much as possible and it feels like people have got in before those protections could take place."

Mr Longhi also said that it was a huge loss to the whole area and said he felt the protections should have been in place.

He said: "I was aghast when I found out earlier today that there weren't any formal protections in place for the building and I think there are some questions for South Staffordshire Council to answer in that respect.

"When we heard that it had been sold, I know my mind wondered about what it was going to be used for, including redevelopment plans, which would have upset many of my residents, but we hoped it could have stayed as a pub.