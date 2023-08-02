Police concerned for missing Dudley man's welfare as they appeal for help in finding him

Ben, 37, is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark hoody and shorts.
Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and have released a photograph of Ben in the hope someone will spot him.
They issued the appeal at 1.05am on August 2.
Dudley Police added: "If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, please call 999 and quote log 4720 of 1 August."
